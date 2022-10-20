As large a shadow as Issac Smith can cast, you don’t have to look too hard to see how important Zion Ashby has become.
Smith is the Itawamba AHS safety and running back who has an overflow of Division I and SEC offers. Ashby, a fellow senior, is a two-way star in his own right and has no problem with Smith drawing so much of the spotlight.
“It helps a lot, because a lot of teams try to take him away, and it just helps a lot of us – like me, Layth (Holiday), Thomas (Kline) – to have big games,” Ashby said.
A third-year starter at cornerback, Ashby has also become a big offensive weapon this season for the Indians, who are 8-0 overall and 4-0 in Division 1-4A heading into Friday’s game at Caledonia (3-5, 2-1).
Ashby has 30 catches and leads the team in both receiving yards (602) and receiving touchdowns (nine). He also has a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Those numbers are well ahead of last year’s pace, when Ashby had 38 catches for 416 yards and two TDs.
“Last year he came on the offensive side and did some great things for us, and then this year really exploded as far as understanding the offense and being another weapon for us and making big plays,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said. “He’s played a lot of football, so it helps.”
Ashby suffered a torn meniscus in the offseason but still managed to work on his game and was healthy in time for preseason camp.
“I would just catch the ball in the yard. I couldn’t really run much, but I was trying to get my hands better,” he said.
Those hands, along with a quick burst and overall strength, are why Hoots thinks the 5-foot-8, 175-pound Ashby could be a slot receiver in college. But as good as he’s been this year on offense, defense is where Ashby really thrives.
He’s made 22 tackles and four interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. Ashby, who is always assigned the opponent’s best receiver, has nine career interceptions.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence. I feel like I’m one of the best corners around,” Ashby said. “Isaac helps a lot, because I know he’ll be back there if I mess up.”
Ashby can read routes and is devoted to film study, and he has both the experience and the skills required to capitalize on those traits.
“He’s got a tremendous knack for breaking on plays and knowing how to break on them,” Hoots said. “I think that comes with experience. He had a lot of balls thrown at him when he was younger, and he’s come up and kept progressing his game to the point where now it’s second nature to him.”
