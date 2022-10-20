djr-2022-10-08-sport-itawamba-ashby-arp1 (copy)

Zion Ashby is the leading receiver for Itawamba AHS, and he has four interceptions on defense.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

As large a shadow as Issac Smith can cast, you don’t have to look too hard to see how important Zion Ashby has become.

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you