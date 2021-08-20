2020 record: 5-6, 5-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Christopher Suggs (4th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jamyson Griffin, RB/DB, Jr.
• Second-year starter with tons of speed.
Caleb Williams, RB/DB, Sr.
• Another track athlete in the backfield with limited touches in his career.
Christopher Brooks, OL/DL, Sr.
• Started the past three seasons; best returning lineman on both sides of the ball.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Christopher Suggs led the Blue Devils to a playoff appearance in 2020. It was the program’s first postseason game since splitting from the Benton County co-op team in 2017. Suggs coaches the team without any assistants.
OFFENSE
Ashland will return to the Wing-T offense it utilized two seasons ago. The quarterback competition will be a three-horse race between Michael Hamer (Jr.), Quintavius Cotton (Jr.), and Carson Frierson (8th).
The speedy Jamyson Griffin (Jr.) is returning as the lead back, with Caleb Williams (Sr.) and Osman Morgan (Fr.) filling out the rest of the wingback room.
Christopher Brooks (Sr.) and Demarcus Patterson (Jr.) are the only two starters returning along the offensive line.
DEFENSE
Ashland stays in a 3-3 stack alignment mainly due to lack of lineman. Suggs said he hopes team speed will overcome the lack of size along the front, including the linebacker group, which was in flux heading into fall camp.
Brooks and Patterson will be called upon to play both ways in the trenches, and Brendan Gorman (So.) is a promising prospect at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds but will be playing his first year of football.
Williams, Griffin and Hamer are three returnees in the Blue Devils’ secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Suggs will use the speed of Williams on punt returns and Griffin on kick returns.
Ashland features a female kicker in Ana Morales (Sr.), who Suggs said is consistent on extra point attempts.
X-FACTOR
Nailing down the quarterback spot will be critical, but equally important will be the development of the offensive line throughout the season.
COACH SPEAK
“As a former lineman, I’ve got this old saying, ‘I don’t care who’s throwing it or who’s running it, if we block, we’ll win.’ If we block like we should, I think we’ll have a chance in every game.” – Christopher Suggs