AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2021 record: 1-8, 1-6 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Christopher Suggs (5th year)
3 Players to Watch
Jamison Griffin
RB/LB, Sr.
• Three-year starter at RB; fastest player on the team.
Demarcus Patterson
OL/DL, Sr.
• One of the more experienced lineman; listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds.
Michael Hamer
WR/CB, Sr.
• Another three-year starter; reliable hands with good speed on the outside.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Christopher Suggs has led the Blue Devils’ program for four of their five years in existence, holding a 10-33 overall record in his tenure. LaZarick Shaw joins his staff as a first-year assistant coach.
OFFENSE
It was a rough time on offense for Ashland last season (7.8 points per game), but it returns seven starters, including four offensive lineman: Demarcus Patterson (Sr.), Justin Barber (Sr.), Lamiron Williams (Sr.) and Brendan Gorman (Jr.)
Freshman quarterback Carlson Frison was moved up at the end of the junior high season and became the starter late in the year. Suggs believes in the young talent, especially having speedy veteran RB Jamison Griffin (Sr.).
Michael Hamer (Sr.) and Desmond Johnson (Jr.) offer up speed and good hands at wide receiver in the spread option offense.
DEFENSE
Suggs wants his defense to be more multiple than the 3-3 stack they’ve employed over the past couple of seasons. He can use more four-down fronts thanks to big bodies like Gorman (6-foot-6, 280 pounds) and Patterson (6-3, 280).
Griffin’s speed will be utilized at linebacker, alongside other light-footed youngsters like Anthony Morgan (Fr.) and Orlando Evans (So.)
Hamer will join Anthony Jones (Fr.) as the team’s top corners. JaQuavion Sanders (Sr.) will roam as the safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Evans will handle the punts, but all other special teams battles are up for grabs as preseason practices continue.
X-FACTOR
Ashland will deploy eight freshman in the lineup, including Frison at QB. Their maturation will need to be expedited if the Blue Devils hope to turn the tide.
COACH SPEAK
“I have no fear of throwing these freshman into the fire. I brought them up at the end of last year, so I think they’re ready to go right now.” – Christopher Suggs.
