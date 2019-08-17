Ashland Blue Devils
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-1A
2018 record: 2-10, 2-7 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Christopher Suggs (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Zqwon Johnson, QB/LB, Sr.
• Took over the starting QB role midway through the 2018 season.
Derell Anderson, RB/S, Sr.
• Transferred from Holly Springs; won the Class 1A 100-meter dash in the spring.
Christian Johnson, WR/LB, Sr.
• Returns as the most experienced wide receiver on the roster.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Christopher Suggs returns in his second year as the lead man for the Blue Devils. Suggs' staff is a one-man show, with last year's assistant, Scotty Perry, gone.
OFFENSE
Ashland will venture out into a spread-option offense, relying heavily on the decision-making of QB Zqwon Johnson (Sr.).
After winning the 1A boys 100-meter race with a time of 11.12 seconds, Derell Anderson (Sr.) will take that blazing speed to the Blue Devils' backfield and will be joined by another speedster in Jamison Griffin (Fr.).
The line returns fully intact from last season and is led by center Myles Moorhead (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Christian Johnson (Sr.) will be the focal point for the Blue Devils, manning the middle linebacker spot in their 3-3 stack. Anderson, Griffin and Donqarious Spencer (So.) are considered playmakers in the secondary.
Moorhead returns as Ashland's best player in the trenches, but Jakel Long (Jr.) and Jamayius Hudson (Jr.) each will bring some talent along the front line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Christian Johnson will return to his punting duties like last season with the kicking game competition still ongoing into fall camp. Anderson, Griffin and Hudson will all split time in the return game for the Blue Devils.
X-FACTOR
If Anderson can get to the outside of a defense, his speed is hard to match.
COACH SPEAK
“We all have to buy into what we are doing, and if we do that I think we can be a pretty good football team.” – Christopher Suggs