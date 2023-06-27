SPRINGVILLE – After the graduation of a few seniors, South Pontotoc’s Preslee Austin knew she had to take up the scoring mantle. When asked about what she’s been working on this offseason, shooting is the first thing that comes to mind.
“I’ve been shooting a lot because we lost our main shooter,” Austin said.
A good shooting day for Austin and plenty of depth scoring helped South Pontotoc defeat Ripley on Monday. Summer basketball has gone well for the Cougars.
“We’ve been winning a lot of games and we play really well together, so I think we’re going to be pretty good this year,” Austin said.
South Pontotoc is coming off a 24-9 season that saw the Cougars advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual state champion Louisville, 25-24. Austin has impressed as a scorer this summer, giving the Cougars a boost heading into the season.
“She’s really picked up her shooting, she’s shooting the ball well,” South Pontotoc coach Bill Russell said. “Just hope she’ll continue to do that for us this season.”
Matched up against Ripley scorer Alorian Story down low, Austin held her own defensively as well.
“(Austin) played really well, we put her in the middle of the zone, I thought she did a good job on Story,” Russell said. “She shot the ball well for us, so I’m pleased with the kind of summer she’s had.”
After some promising summer basketball this month, Russell likes where his team is at ahead of the season.
“We were winding down – this is the last week – and we played a bunch of games, but I think we’ve made some progress,” Russell said. “Got to look at several different things that we’re going to do next year, and I’m pleased where we’re at.”
