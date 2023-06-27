Preslee Austin

Preslee Austin's South Pontotoc team reached the third round of the Class 4A playoffs last season.

 Pontotoc Progress

SPRINGVILLE – After the graduation of a few seniors, South Pontotoc’s Preslee Austin knew she had to take up the scoring mantle. When asked about what she’s been working on this offseason, shooting is the first thing that comes to mind.

Newsletters

brendan.farrell@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you