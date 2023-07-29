KOSSUTH – Kossuth volleyball has come a long way during the career of Aven Mathis, and she aims to take it a little bit farther.
Entering its ninth year as a program, Kossuth has become a contender in Class 3A. The Aggies have reached the state semifinals each of the last two years.
That all came on the watch of Dawnell Haupt, the head coach the past three seasons. Carleigh Mitchell, Haupt’s assistant, is now the head coach.
“When coach Dawnell first came, we were kind of amateurs. We didn’t really know what to do,” said Mathis, who is now a senior and one of the top outside hitters in the area.
Last season, she recorded 347 kills and was named to the Daily Journal All-Area second team. With Kossuth having to replace its entire back row, Mathis must become an even bigger factor this year.
“On the court, that’s who they look to,” Mitchell said. “I don’t think she realizes it, but it’s something that comes natural to her.”
Mathis is one of three seniors, and it’s a group that will need to act as coaches on the floor. Mitchell doesn’t have as extensive a volleyball background as Haupt, so she’s leaning on the seniors to keep building on what they’ve learned the past three years.
“Some stuff is still new to me, but just the last three years, Dawnell has taught me a lot,” Mitchell said. “I respect her, respect everything she’s done for this program. But I told the seniors from the get-go, ‘There’s going to be some stuff, because y’all have been in this a little longer than I have. We’re going to have to rely on each other.’”
Mathis said it would have been hard to imagine three years ago that Kossuth would be considered a state title contender. But the Aggies have a real shot this year, if they can just get past the team that eliminated them from the playoffs each of the last two seasons: Alcorn Central.
The two teams scrimmaged at a recent Mississippi State University summer camp, and Kossuth won a few. So the players know it can be done.
“That’s a big motivating force,” Mathis said. “I get jitters every time I think about it.”
If the teams match up once again in the playoffs, Mathis doesn’t anticipate jitters being a problem. She enjoys the big games and big moments, and she knows how much her teammates depend on her.
“I always do better under pressure, because I feel like I have to step it up. I feel like I’m one of the leaders on the team, and if I step up, the whole team will step up. I play better when we’re under pressure usually, because I can keep myself under control.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.