These are the raw numbers on Nate Kelley: He’s 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, can squat 430 pounds, bench 300 and dead lift 520. He is 16 years old.
Kelley is the starting right tackle for Mantachie’s football team. You might not have heard of him, but college coaches sure have. Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss all found their way down Highway 371 this week to see the big kid with the baby face.
“He’s a freak, now,” Mantachie coach Ken Adams said, and he meant “freak” in the best possible way. “He can stand and kick his foot and almost touch his nose to his knee.”
It’s true. Adams sent me the video. Someone that size is not supposed to be that limber. But Kelley is a trim and muscular 310 pounds, because he lives in the weight room. He’s a member of Mantachie’s powerlifting team.
Kelley is more than just a big body; he is a skilled blocker, having started for the Mustangs the past three seasons. Adams runs an old-school offense, the Notre Dame box, which is a variation on the single wing.
“For us, we’re sag blocking, severe angle blocking, so we’re downhill,” Adams said. “He’s got great feet and he’s got great hands. When you’re talking about whether we’re reach blocking or down blocking, he creates havoc for us. You can run behind him.”
Kelley, who will be a senior, is the lone returning starter up front for Mantachie, which is in the midst of spring practices. The Mustangs must also replace most of their offensive production from last season, when they went 7-4 and averaged 329.8 total yards per game. Luke Ellis, Hunter Hester and Braedon Sauls — who combined for 1,895 rushing yards last fall — are all graduating. So is quarterback Jaycob Hawkes.
Thus, spring has been largely about finding new players to plug into the run-heavy system.
“It’s been fun. Coaches, we like to coach. We’ve got really good kids here that for three years, they’ve all been in the same system,” said Adams, who is entering his fourth season at Mantachie.
Three players are vying for the starting QB job: junior Caleb Jones, senior Greg Raper and sophomore Hudson Trulove. Whichever two don’t get the job will still factor into the run game.
“Those guys can play quarterback, they can play tailback, they can play wingback,” Adams said.
Having Kelley blocking for them is one reason the Mantachie offense should keep on ticking. I know what you’re thinking, though: He plays for a smallish country school that does not have a history of sending players to the Division I level. Is he for real?
Consider this anecdote from Adams: “When we played that Memphis Academy (of Science and Engineering) team last year, they had that 350-pound defensive tackle, and he got Nate sometimes, and Nate would get him. But by the end of the game, Nate’s the one walking off the field, and the other kid is on his knees.”
