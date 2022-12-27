BOONEVILLE – As Calhoun City clung to a tight lead in the fourth quarter, coach Daren Coffey yelled at Mari Bailey to stop jabbering at officials and just play.
The 6-foot-3 senior obliged and let his play do the talking. Bailey scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half as Calhoun City held off New Site 52-49 at the Gerald Snider Classic on Tuesday afternoon.
“Sometimes I tell him he does more talking than playing out there. He gets frustrated,” Coffey said. “I told him to just shut up and play. He’s got a big body. He can be a real beast when he gets rolling.”
The muscular Bailey had a tough matchup against New Site’s Dallas Pounds, a 6-4 junior. But Bailey showed a soft touch, knocking down short jumpers and getting key put-backs.
“He’s good, but I just had to keep playing,” Bailey said of Pounds. “I got the mid-range (shot) off on him a little bit.”
Calhoun City (9-6) never trailed in the game, but New Site (12-4) never went away, either. The Wildcats had a 32-25 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Royals tied it 36-36 early in the fourth.
Bailey then hit a baseline jumper to spark a 10-1 run. Cameron Crutchfield’s layup made it 46-37 with 2:32 left.
New Site got within three points a couple of times in the final minute, but Calhoun City’s Zac Armstrong made 6 of 8 free throws to close it out.
The Royals committed 20 turnovers, including 13 in the first half, against Calhoun City’s relentless full-court press.
“Defense is our offense,” Coffey said. “We rely on that defense a lot. Sometimes we throw some different stuff out there, but today we mainly relied on that 1-2-2.”
Crutchfield, Armstrong and Jonathan Armstrong finished with 10 points apiece for the Wildcats. Pounds led New Site with 24 points and 16 rebounds.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Bailey scored six points during Calhoun City’s 10-1 run in the fourth quarter.
Point Maker: Bailey shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 of 6 at the free throw line.
Talking Point: “If we hit the layups that we missed and we don’t turn the ball over, we win the game, I think. We were there all the way.” – New Site coach Stephen Deaton
