Baldwyn found an offensive rhythm, and its first victory, on Friday night.
The Bearcats had 431 total yards in a 33-26 win over Belmont. It was the fourth Class 3A opponent Baldwyn (1-3) has faced in as many games this season.
“The hard work they’ve put in, being able to come back and win that game (Friday) night attributes to the first three,” coach Michael Gray said. “They hadn’t hung their heads any this year.”
Quarterback Maddux Richey had his most efficient game of the season. The junior completed 13 of 19 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
He also threw zero interceptions after being picked off seven times over the first three games.
“He’s figuring it out, game by game,” Gray said. “He’s still young, but he’s also played a lot of football now. He’s been able to make some plays, and he’s got some really good guys to get the ball to, too.”
Timothy Scales made four catches for 112 yards and a touchdown, while Jacolby Williams had three receptions for 51 yards and two TDs.
The Bearcats had good balance, rushing for 214 yards – three times its previous season high. That effort was led by Kevrick Richey, who gained 109 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown.
Baldwyn was trailing 26-25 when he scored that TD, a 9-yard run with 3:50 left. Richey then sealed the game on Belmont’s ensuing drive by forcing and recovering a fumble.
“We were finally able to have some success running the football, and that allows you to do so many other things,” Gray said.
The win comes at a good time for Baldwyn, which opens Division 1-1A play this week at Thrasher (0-3). The Bearcats have been banged up, but Gray hopes to get some players back on Friday.
“The teams that we’ve played are pretty physical teams, so you knew you were going to have some of that. We’re hoping to be at least 90% healthy.”