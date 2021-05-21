PISGAH - Rudy Baldwyn was dominant on the mound with a one-hitter to lead East Union to a 4-1 win on Friday and a sweep of the Class 2A North series against Pisgah.
East Union (27-5) advances to the state championship at Pearl in early June.
Baldwyn's breaking ball kept the Pisgah batters perplexed all night as he threw 10 strikeouts while walking four in the complete game win.
"I struggled early finding the zone with my fastball, but I settled in a little bit," Baldwyn said. "My curve ball, I threw that for a lot of strikes on 3-2 counts, so that helped a lot when I couldn't locate the fastball.
"I would get in deep counts sometimes, but I could throw that curve ball for a strike and that was big there."
East Union staked Baldwyn to an early lead as they scored two runs in the first inning.
Rett Johnson scampered home from third on a throw down to second on a steal attempt by East Union for the first run.
Hayden Roberts scored the second run and he made a big turn at third and coaxed a throw from the catcher to the bag which allowed him to score standing up for the second run.
Roberts drove in the third run of the game in the fifth on his sacrifice fly that scored Tristan Baldwyn.
Chris Clayton singled in the sixth and scored on Jude Treadaway's RBI groundout for the 4-0 Urchin lead.
Pisgah scored their lone run in the bottom of the inning on a RBI by Braxton Brown.
"It's big when your guys score some runs behind you, we've been doing that all year," Baldwyn said. "It's a big confidence booster when you can play with a lead."
Extra Bases
BIG INNING: East Union scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed as Rett Johnson and Hayden Roberts crossed the plate for the 2-0 advantage.
BIG STAT: Rudy Baldwyn allowed one hit and struck out 10 batters in the win.
COACH SPEAK: "Rudy Baldwyn really commanded his breaking ball tonight, it was the best night he's had in throwing his breaking ball in a long time, he was just dominant." – East Union coach Chris Basil.