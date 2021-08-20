2020 record: 6-4, 5-2 (lost in 2nd round of 1A playoffs)
Head coach: Michael Gray (13th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Braylon Pippin, LB/FB, Jr.
• Recorded 39 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT.
Rodney Stewart, DE/OL, Jr.
• Made 45 tackles, 10 TFL, forced two fumbles.
Decorian Warren, DT, So.
• Made 39 tackles, 3 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Longtime assistant coach Gregg Tucker has retired and was not replaced. So his duties – wide receivers and special teams – will be split among the other assistants.
OFFENSE
The graduation of QB Maddux Richey is a huge loss, but of greater concern for Baldwyn is reviving a running game that totaled only 555 yards last season.
Richey’s replacement, Jamaury Marshall (Jr.), should help that effort. He’ll be integral to the run game, which should help open things up for the running backs: Caden Stewart (Jr.), Hunter Franks (Sr.) and Jojo Christian (Sr.).
Another plus is the return of four starting offensive linemen. Norman Lee (Sr.) is back at center; Cameron Mitchell (Sr.) is at right guard; and Rodney Stewart (Jr.) and Preston Ward (Sr.) hold down the tackle spots.
DEFENSE
The defensive line should also be a strength, with Stewart, Adam Floyd (Jr.), Mitchell and Decorian Warren (So.) all returning. Floyd and Warren combined for 8 sacks last season.
Baldwyn suffered a big loss at middle linebacker, where Joseph Harper was a Daily Journal All-Area performer. His younger brother, Jonny Harper (Jr.), will take over that role.
Christian and Braylon Pippin (Jr.) will play on the outside, while Franks will float between there and safety.
Caden Stewart is a returning starter at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Wade Barron (Sr.) returns as kicker and will also handle punts.
X-FACTOR
With Marshall at quarterback, the Bearcats will tweak their rushing attack, and the success of the offense will largely depend on how well the changes work.
COACH SPEAK
“That’s probably where we’re going to hang our hat this year, on the offensive and defensive lines. We have a bunch of bodies on both sides of the ball.” – Michael Gray