AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-2A
2021 record: 10-3, 4-1 (reached 3rd round of playoffs)
Head coach: Michael Gray (14th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jamaury Marshall
QB, Sr.
• Completed 55% of passes for 1,857 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs.
Hastin Nelson
WR, Jr.
• Made 34 catches for 786 yards, 9 TDs in 8 games.
Rodney Stewart
DE/OL, Sr.
• Recorded 98 tackles, 40 TFL, 15 sacks.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Coach Michael Gray has a 103-64 record at Baldwyn, including an 18-13 mark in the playoffs.
OFFENSE
QB Jamaury Marshall (Sr.) proved himself a solid passer last season, but this year he’ll likely be asked to do more with his legs after the graduation of 1,000-yard rusher Jojo Christian. Braylon Pippin (Sr.) brings experience and size at fullback. The backfield will also feature Marquez Davenport (So.), Terrell Robinson (So.), Caden Stewart (Sr.) and Drelin Watson (Jr.).
Baldwyn’s big-play man is Hastin Nelson (Sr.), who averaged 98.3 receiving yards per game last year.
The offensive line returns two starters in right tackle Rodney Stewart (Sr.) and left tackle Nathan Shaw (Jr.).
DEFENSE
A unit with loads of experience is led by Rodney Stewart, who lived in opposing backfields last season. He’s joined up front by DeCorian Warren (Jr.), who had 17 tackles-for-loss and 3 sacks. Several other players will work into the D-line rotation.
Returning at linebacker are seniors Adam Floyd and Jonny Harper, who combined for 149 tackles last season. Floyd will also see time at strong safety. The secondary also includes Caden Stewart, who has moved from cornerback to free safety. Davenport and Watson will man the corner spots.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Bearcats lost a reliable kicker and punter in Wade Barron. Ledgin Carpenter (Jr.) will assume those duties. Nelson and Caden Stewart will return punts, while a host of players will see work on kickoff returns.
X-FACTOR
If Baldwyn can piece together a rushing attack, Marshall and Nelson could do even more damage to opponents through the air.
COACH SPEAK
“I like our team a lot. It’s all about injuries and gelling together at the right time.” – Michael Gray
