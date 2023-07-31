BALDWYN – Baldwyn held its first practice Monday afternoon ahead of the start of the 2023 football season, and the Bearcats know they have a few holes they need to address.
“We lost an all-state defensive end, lost our quarterback and lost a guy that played safety and running back for us that just played in a lot of places,” Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray said. “We lost several good players that have played a lot of football since their ninth-grade year. So, we’ve just got to get those guys in those positions and let them figure it out.”
The Bearcats finished last season with a 10-2 record and made it to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. This year, Baldwyn has dropped down to the Class 1A level. The Bearcats will open the season by squaring off with Kossuth on Aug. 25.
“You get to the point where you’re ready to get started because in spring and summer, you’re not playing nobody,” Gray said. “Now they know that they see light at the end of the tunnel and in about four weeks we’re going to get to strap it on and play against somebody else other than hitting on each other.”
Senior wide receiver Hastin Nelson hauled in 49 passes for 737 yards and seven touchdowns last season. While Baldwyn has to break in a new quarterback in junior Dy’Lan Johnson, Nelson isn’t worried about having someone else throw him the ball this year.
“Just look at him – he’s 6-4, he’s huge,” Nelson said. “He can spin the ball. It’s going great.”
The two have some history together, as Nelson said they’ve played together since they were 10. To Nelson, a repeat performance of last year’s offense, which scored over 500 points, comes down to belief in each other.
“Us picking up where we left off would be just us believing in each other, not trying to do someone else’s job, just focusing on what we’re supposed to do and trust in somebody else to do theirs,” Nelson said.
Gray’s hope for this week is to focus on conditioning and getting used to the heat. But the long-term expectation is to improve every day.
“We’re 1A, we lost a lot of good players, but we’ve got a lot of good returning starters back,” Gray said. “We’ve got a lot of good young players that just got to have some experience. That’s what non-division games are for.”
