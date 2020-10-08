Baldwyn has had a rough go with the chaos that is the 2020 high school football season.
After nearly an entire month since their playing last and only game this season, the Bearcats (1-2, 1-1 Division 1-1A) will return to action tonight, although it comes as a major test, facing off with the No. 3-ranked small school Biggersville.
“They’re an experienced team. Most of all their kids from last year are back, and that’s always important,” said Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray.
That experience has helped the Lions start the season 5-0, including a 2-0 mark in Division 1-1A. Biggersville is outscoring its opponents 276-27 this season, including three-straight shutouts over the last three games.
It’s a tall order for Baldwyn, which is trying to make up some ground in 1-1A, after losing to Thrasher via forfeit due to COVID-19. The Bearcats gained a division win last week when Coldwater had to enter quarantine.
“We don’t want to put a lot of pressure on them,” said Gray. “I think the kids have accepted what’s going on this year, and they realize how big of a game this is. They are just excited to play. I’m excited for them to get to play.”
Baldwyn’s only action of the season resulted in a 26-14 loss to Nettleton back on Sept. 11, where five turnovers hampered its chances. Now with a long layoff, Gray is hoping his team will stay sharp in ball control against an opportunistic Lions defense.
“Hopefully we’ll come out and be clean, even though it’s going to be like a first game again since they have already played five games, no matter who they’ve played, they’ve still been in game situations,” said Gray. “That’s something we have not been in, so that’s just something that we hope some of our kids who are experienced kids, we’re hoping that that’s not an issue because they’ve been in some games also, just not this year.”
Biggersville, meanwhile, has not really been tested in its last four games. Head coach Stan Platt enters tonight’s contest pleased with how his team has performed, but the blowouts that the Lions have been handing out have sidelined his starters in nearly every game.
“It’s been a few games since our guys have had to play more than two quarters. I’m looking forward to seeing that,” said Platt. “The conditioning scares me, in that we aren’t in the shape we need to be right now at this time of year.”