POTTS CAMP - A BNSF train came to a stop on the tracks behind the visiting bleachers Friday night at Potts Camp. It would’ve had to stop on the field to keep Baldwyn out of the end zone.
The Journal’s second-ranked small school Bearcats scored at will in a 59-0 win against the Cardinals.
“Things were just flowing from the jump,” Baldwyn quarterback Jamaury Marshall said. “We’ve been excelling pretty good in practice.”
Baldwyn (7-1, 3-0) won its seventh straight game and stayed perfect in Division 1-2A. The Bearcats forced a running clock less than two minutes into the second quarter after Hastin Nelson took a pass from Marshall 20 yards for a 40-0 lead.
Baldwyn scored 46 points on 297 total yards to Potts Camp’s minus-4 in the opening 24 minutes. The Bearcats finished with 410 total yards. Coach Michael Gray said there are still things to learn in one-sided games.
“The biggest thing is execution and making sure our players play each play,” Gray said. “We work hard at practice in that.”
The Bearcats had nine touchdowns from nine players, three from Marshall, who added a 24-yard scoring run and a 50-yard pass to Jonathan Harper.
In a play that defined the night for Potts Camp (4-4, 1-2), Ryan Jones was looking a pass into his arms when Baldwyn DE Adam Floyd hit him, sending the ball into the hands of Terrell Robinson for a 32-yard pick-six.
“That (Baldwyn) team, that’s a snapshot of where we’ve got to get to as a program,” Potts Camp coach Richard Russo said. “It doesn’t have to happen in the future. It can start on Monday.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Baldwyn scored on its first play from scrimmage, a 67 yard run from Drelin Watson.
Point Man: Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall was 7-of-10 for 145 yards and two TDs.
Talking Point: “We had too many penalties in the first half, some little things, throws we didn’t make at crucial times that as we go further, we’ve got to be able to make.” – Baldwyn coach Michael Gray
Notes
• Baldwyn DB Ledgin Carpenter had an interception as the first half expired.
• The Bearcats clinched a playoff berth for the 22nd straight season.
• Baldwyn has now returned at least one interception for a touchdown in six straight games.
