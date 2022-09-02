Jamaury Marshall

Marshall

 By BEN SUTTON Itawamba County Times

BOONEVILLE - Senior quarterback Jamaury Marshall got off to an inefficient start. But he cleaned up his play in the second half, leading the Baldwyn Bearcats to a 24-13 victory over Booneville in the 2022 edition of the Skunk Bowl on Friday.

Newsletters

ben.sutton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus