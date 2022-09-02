Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
BOONEVILLE - Senior quarterback Jamaury Marshall got off to an inefficient start. But he cleaned up his play in the second half, leading the Baldwyn Bearcats to a 24-13 victory over Booneville in the 2022 edition of the Skunk Bowl on Friday.
“That’s what a senior quarterback is supposed to do,” Baldwyn head coach Michael Gray said. “He was able to make plays in the second half that were huge."
By contrast, Booneville quarterback Noah Gillon spent much of his night running for his life as the Bearcats' defense routinely pushed into the Blue Devils’ backfield. Baldwyn (1-1) tallied five sacks on the night, representing a fraction of the times they harassed Gillon.
The Blue Devils (1-1) got off to a good start on Gillon’s 17-yard pass to Zion Nunn early in the first quarter. But after that drive, Booneville’s offense sputtered to a halt, hamstrung by penalties as head coach Mike Mattox’s squad netted just 144 yards in the contest.
“I guess what bothers me the most is we had seniors who had penalties that shouldn’t have,” Mattox said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot."
Marshall tossed two touchdowns on the night on 194 yards passing, adding 21 yards with his legs. Senior Joseph Stewart was his biggest beneficiary with six catches for 93 yards and a touchdown plus another 44 yards rushing and a score on the ground.
Gillon managed 148 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns and an interception for the Blue Devils.
“I thought our kids bounced back from last week and played a whole lot better,” Gray said.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Baldwyn scored with just 35 seconds remaining in the first half, taking a lead it would not relinquish.
Point Man: Marshall nearly doubled his passing production in the second half, throwing for 129 yards after tallying only 65 in the first half.
Talking Point: “We’re not going to make excuses. They whooped us." – Mattox
Notes
• Baldwyn held Booneville to minus-4 rushing yards.
• The Bearcats put the game away on Marshall’s 43-yard scoring pass to Harper in the fourth quarter.
• Next week, Baldwyn hosts Tishomingo County, while Booneville visits East Union.
