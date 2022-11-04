Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
BALDWYN – Baldwyn is moving on to round two, but it had to scratch and claw to get there.
The Bearcats also had to have one last big play to do it. With under a minute to play, Decorian Warren shot into East Webster’s backfield for a game-saving stop on a two-point attempt as top-seeded Baldwyn beat the fourth-seed Wolverines 21-20 in Friday’s Class 2A opener.
“We were able to make the last play,” Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said. “We survived and advanced.”
Baldwyn will host Northside next week.
In a rematch of a regular season game Baldwyn won 45-23, Bearcats quarterback Jamaury Marshall overcame a slow first half to finish with 324 total yards – 236 yards, a rushing touchdown and passing touchdowns to Drelin Watson and Caden Stewart in the second half.
Baldwyn (10-1) senior Rodney Stewart had nine solo tackles, three assists, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss.
“All we did was survive. I hope it woke our kids up,” Gray said. “I thought they battled really, really hard in the second half.”
East Webster (5-6) scored the only touchdown in the first half, Ethan Hillhouse’s 51-yard scoring strike from Kaleb Warnock. Two ties later, Warnock snuck into the end zone for his second touchdown run. Hurt on the score, he limped away.
With East Webster going for the win, Warren nearly beat the snap to tackle Judd Azlin and spare the Latimer Park crowd a heartbreak.
“That kid has given us everything he’s had for the last four years. I so bad wanted him to have the opportunity to win the football game,” East Webster coach Ron Price said. “I’m super proud of our football team. They left everything on the field, just very, very proud.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall had a 20-yard run to the East Webster 24 to set up the winning touchdown.
Point Man: Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 109 yards on 14 carries.
Talking Point: “We just kept on fighting. That was a good team. It just came down to the last play.” – Baldwyn senior DT Rodney Stewart
Notes
• Baldwyn’s defense forced a three-and-out to open the third quarter and set up its first touchdown.
• East Webster sophomore Jerkel Ivy had an interception at his own 13 to start the fourth quarter.
• Baldwyn has won 10 straight games, its only loss coming against Kossuth in the season opener.
