MYRTLE • Baldwyn scored three touchdowns in the span of seven minutes in the first quarter and then coasted to a 34-13 win over Myrtle on Thursday.
The Bearcats scored all 34 points in the first half of their Division 1-2A win.
"We got out to an early start and played really well I thought and executed," Baldwyn coach Michael Gray said. "We've still got room for improvement, but I mean, they're kids. We all played hard tonight."
Baldwyn drove 66 yards in seven plays to score their first touchdown as Drelin Watson ran it in from the two with 8:17 left in the period. Wade Barron added the PAT for the 7-0 lead.
The Bearcats needed only two plays on their next drive as Myrtle handed them a short field.
Quarterback Jamaury Marshall hit Hastin Nelson with a 24-yard strike and Barron's kick made it 14-0.
Baldwyn scored yet another touchdown before the quarter ended as JoJo Christian broke free on a 77-yard run and the Bearcats owned a 20-0 lead after one quarter.
Marshall hit Quan Stewart on an eight yard pass for the next Bearcat score midway through the second quarter as the Bearcats went 56 yards in 10 plays.
Jamaury made some good throws early, he made a few mistakes, but overall he played like he's been playing," Gray said. "We just need to stay healthy and keep getting better."
The final Baldwyn score came by way of their punt return team as Joseph Stewart gathered in a Myrtle punt at the Bearcat 39 and zig-zagged his way through the Myrtle punt coverage for a 61-yard touchdown.
Baldwyn went to the half leading 34-0.
Myrtle finally broke the scoring drought and got on the scoreboard in the third quarter as Jackson Mayer ran 52 yards on a quarterback keeper.
Mayer threw for the final Myrtle score as he hit a wide open Caden Hutcheson for an 80-yard touchdown strike with 7:28 left to play.
Baldwyn improved to 6-1, 2-0 in 1-2A while Myrtle dropped to 2-4, 0-2.
Extra Points
TURNING POINT: The first quarter put the issue to rest as the Bearcats scored 20 points to grab a comfortable lead.
POINT MAN: Baldwyn quarterback Jamaury Marshall threw for two touchdowns to lead the Bearcats.
TALKING POINT: We talked at halftime about this being a situation that you're just playing for pride at that moment and we saw the kids just kept fighting in the second half and that's really all we could ask for at that point." - Myrtle coach Jeremy Smithey
Notes
• Joseph Stewart had an electrifying punt return of 61 yards for the final Baldwyn touchdown.
• Jackson Mayer had a hand in both Myrtle scores as he ran 52 yards for the first score and hit Caden Hutcheson with an 80-yard pass for the second.
• Baldwyn hosts Potts Camp next week in 1-2A play while Myrtle will travel to face Union County rival East Union.