BALDWYN – Marshall-to-Nelson was a recurring theme for Baldwyn’s football team last season, and opponents can expect more of the same this fall.
In his first season as starting quarterback, Jamaury Marshall passed for 1,857 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading Baldwyn to a 10-3 record and the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
His top target was Hastin Nelson, who had 34 catches for 786 yards and nine TDs – despite missing five games with a foot injury.
Marshall and Nelson formed a quick connection. In the 2021 season opener, the two hooked up five times for 142 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s mostly about chemistry,” Marshall said on Tuesday afternoon, Baldwyn’s final day of spring practice in full pads. “We hang together on and off the field. We come to put in work more than anybody else. We’ve just got one of them bonds.”
Nelson said it’s been about trust.
“We came out to practice every day, I trusted him, he trusted me,” he said.
Having Nelson to throw to certainly helped Marshall excel in his first year under center. But even before the season began, head coach Michael Gray knew Marshall could run the offense effectively.
“I didn’t expect anything less. He knew our offense front and back, and he performed like I thought he would,” Gray said.
Marshall’s role could expand this season to include more running, given the graduation of 1,000-yard rusher Jojo Christian. The Bearcats have added some read option plays to their veer offense this spring.
Marshall, a rising senior, is looking to improve as a passer, too, especially in regards to reading the field. That should make it easier for him to find Nelson, who in turn is working hard on his footwork and route running.
“Last year was a lot of deep stuff,” Nelson said. “I’ve been trying to work on the shorter stuff.”
Nelson, who will be a junior next season, has packed on about 15 pounds. It was easy to tell by watching him in practice that he’s 100% recovered from the foot injury.
“He just has a knack for the ball and runs great routes, and if it’s close, he’s going to catch it,” Gray said.
Baldwyn wraps up the spring on Thursday when it scrimmages against Kosciusko at East Webster.