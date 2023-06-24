AMORY – Where Amory High School’s baseball stadium once stood is now a stark panorama of destruction. When Chris Pace surveys it, he grapples anew with all that has happened since the night of March 24.
“It still hasn’t hit some of us. It hasn’t really hit me fully,” Pace said on a sweltering June morning.
Pace and his fellow Amory residents have had plenty of time to digest and grieve the damage done by the EF-3 tornado that swept through the town and school campus three months ago. What still awes them is how the baseball team, left suddenly homeless, managed to not only keep playing, but win the Class 3A state championship.
Pace, the 2023 Daily Journal Baseball Coach of the Year, certainly deserves some of the credit. But this was no one-man job. From the school’s administrators to baseball programs around the state, help came flooding in.
“Nobody ever told us no, and they took care of us,” Pace said. “People made phone calls for us. There’s a lot of people out in front of a lot of the things we did that were handled. There were a lot of things we didn’t have to do.”
That allowed the Panthers to focus on playing and winning. This team had won it all the year before, so they knew what it took, but that didn’t make this season’s run any less remarkable.
Home games were played on other fields, including at Hamilton during the playoffs. That meant a lot of bus rides, and the whole experience brought the players closer together.
“The reason they got so close-knit in a hurry, they didn’t have a choice,” Pace said. “They were great young men, but they had to turn into mature, grown men in a hurry just from dealing with the baseball aspect of it, and then going out and helping (with clean-up).”
Upon reaching the state finals, the Panthers faced one last bit of adversity. St. Stanislaus won Game 1, but Amory won two days later to even the series.
On Saturday, June 3 – a full 70 days since the tornado – Amory won 6-2.
“Game 1, I referred to it as like the tornado. Game 2, we cleaned up, and Game 3, we rebuilt,” said Pace.
Rebuilding is what’s next on Amory’s agenda. Pace isn’t sure if a new stadium will be ready in time for next season.
“We also don’t want to rush it and make mistakes along the way,” he said. “You get one shot at getting it right, and that’s the biggest thing right now. If we have to go back out on the road to start the year next year, we’ll just have to make it work.”
