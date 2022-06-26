ELLISTOWN – Having an abundance of talent in the same room can make for a volatile mix.
Egos can clash, philosophies can be in conflict, and chaos can quickly ensue. That is not at all what happened at East Union.
Jamie Russell, a title-winning baseball coach, was hired last summer to be co-head coach with Chris Basil, who had led the Urchins for 29 years and won two state championships. They then added Drew Dillard to the staff, mere weeks after he had led Tupelo Christian to the Class 1A state title.
“It takes an incredible amount of humility to do what these two have done,” assistant Zane Treadaway said of Russell and Basil. “You think about the success they’ve had independently of one another for years, you think, wow, you get two titans of high school baseball in North Mississippi together, how’s that going to work? Will there be egos, will there be anything that might get in the way? There really hasn’t been.”
Russell and Basil led East Union to the 2A state title this year and are the Daily Journal Baseball Coaches of the Year.
Perhaps the biggest challenge facing this staff was that Russell was the only one without East Union ties. Dillard and Treadaway both played for Basil, and assistant Chris Lucius has been with the program for five years.
Basil had talked to Russell in recent years about possibly taking over for him because they share similar approaches to the game and similar personalities.
“For him to come into this situation takes an unbelievably selfless person,” Basil said. “I’ve got to give him all the credit in the world for that. Most people with his talent and his ability would never even consider doing something like he did.”
Dillard described both Russell and Basil as “old school” coaches. Both are also very low key – some might even say gruff. Cleary, the two meshed quite well.
“Me and coach Basil are a lot alike. We talked over the years, and I kind of knew how he did things,” said Russell, who led Smithville to the 1A championship in 2019.
It also helped that this East Union team is the most talented in program history, according to Basil. Russell said it was the best team he’s ever coached. The Urchins went 31-4 and swept Stringer in the 2A finals.
Winning state was expected, and in that regard, Russell was on the same page as the rest of the coaches from the get-go.
“We knew Day 1 what our goal was. It was, ‘Win it or bust,’” Russell said. “(Basil) told me at the coaches clinic, ‘We don’t win it, we’ve failed.’ The kids knew, and that’s what they wanted.”