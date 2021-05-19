A lot of years separate Jude and Zane Treadaway, but they are closely connected by blood and baseball.
Jude is a 17-year-old sophomore who plays second base and bats leadoff for East Union. Zane is not only his older brother, but the 31-year-old is also an assistant coach for the Urchins. He was once a star at East Union, from which he graduated in 2008.
Zane was a two-time Daily Journal All-Area selection, a left-handed pitcher who was hard to hit – unless he was throwing a Wiffle ball to his much younger brother in the yard.
“I’d lob it to him and he’d hit it, and I’d think, I’ll throw it a little harder. Throw it harder, he hits it, then I throw it as hard as I can, and he hits it again,” Zane said. “It hurts your feelings a little bit.”
But it showed Zane early on that Jude had a knack for hitting. It’s why he sits atop the Urchins' order, boasting a team-leading .387 batting average and a .444 on-base percentage.
Jude has helped East Union (26-5) reach the Class 2A North finals. A best-of-three series against Pisgah opens Thursday at East Union.
Zane is in his ninth season as an assistant to Chris Basil. Jude is just one of his five brothers but the first he’s coached. It’s tempting for Zane to be harder on Jude than the other players, but there’s really no need because of how hard Jude is on himself.
While they share few similarities as players, Zane and Jude are very much alike in their mental approach.
“I was my own worst critic in a lot of ways, which I guess that helps me to say very little to him, because I know he understands,” Zane said. “…When I think about how I used to play the game and when I made mistakes, I do see a lot of that in him, how he handles them. There’s going to be nobody harder on him than himself.”
Jude is quick to learn from his mistakes, and that’s part of what has made him such an effective leadoff man – and second baseman. He and shortstop Rett Johnson have a combined fielding percentage of .939, and Zane said those two comprise “the best middle infield we’ve had in a long time.”
Zane and Jude have found a healthy coach-player dynamic on the field.
“I don’t really look at him as anything different than a coach while we’re on the field. I guess we get along, for the most part,” Jude said.
But there is still that brotherly competitiveness. Jude joked that Zane “still thinks he’s the big dog,” and Zane hopes to remind little brother that he’s just that.
“Before he graduates,” Zane said with a laugh, “I’m going to strike him out again.”