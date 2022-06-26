AMORY – Bo Rock remembers precisely when he felt like his old self again.
Amory was visiting Eupora in a non-division game on March 21. In the fourth inning, Rock uncorked a three-run homer, and the Panthers rolled to an 18-1 win. It was his first home run of the season.
“As soon as I hit that one, I started swinging it way better,” Rock said.
The senior kept on hitting and led Amory to the Class 3A state championship. A pitcher and third baseman, he is the Daily Journal Baseball Player of the Year.
Through the first 13 games of the season, Rock batted .324 with a .417 slugging percentage, zero home runs and 13 RBIs. From the Eupora game onward, he hit .377 with a .787 slugging, seven homers and 28 RBIs.
“Early in the year he was pressing a lot,” Amory coach Chris Pace said. “He was thinking, ‘I’ve got to carry these guys.’ And he didn’t. He had a lot of help.”
Amory batted .355 as a team, with Reed Stanford (.410), Corbin Gillentine (.391) and Clayton Reese (.389) leading the way. Rock finished with a .358 average.
There was no slump on the mound for Rock, who went 8-1 with a 1.97 ERA, striking out 69 in 53 1/3 innings. In three playoff starts, he allowed two earned runs and struck out 23 in 20 innings.
Rock works very quickly from the rubber, and he has three pitches he can throw for strikes in any count – a fastball, a curveball and what Pace called a “special” changeup.
“That’s all I think about is my tempo up on the mound,” Rock said. “As soon as I get the ball back, I’m already ready for the next pitch. I already know what I’m wanting to throw. The quicker I go, the better I throw.”
Assistant coach Ronnie McCain calls the pitches from the dugout, but Rock had the freedom to shake off signs. And he sure wasn’t going to pitch around anyone.
In Game 2 of the finals against Seminary, Rock had to deal with Louisiana Tech commit Karson Evans, who has 19 career home runs. Evans went 0 for 3 and struck out once.
“He goes after them. He goes after every one of them,” Pace said. “…He ain’t scared of it. When he gets out there, he’s different.”