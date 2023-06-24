BLUE SPRINGS – In retrospect, Rett Johnson’s childhood dream was a modest one.
All he ever wanted was to play shortstop for the East Union baseball team. He’s done that, and more.
Johnson has helped the Urchins win three state championships, he has signed to play for the University of South Alabama, and he is the 2023 Daily Journal Baseball Player of the Year.
“I didn’t grow up dreaming of playing Division I baseball. I didn’t grow up dreaming of playing professional baseball. All I wanted to do was play shortstop for East Union,” Johnson said
“I feel so lucky, so blessed, because I’ve gotten to live my dream every day for the past six years.”
Johnson has been attending East Union games since he was a baby. His father, Marshal Johnson, was once an assistant coach for the Urchins.
Rett Johnson was a team manager in sixth grade and joined the varsity squad in seventh grade. He became a starter the following season and soon grew into one of the area’s most feared hitters.
This past season, Johnson hit .570 with a .906 slugging percentage, 44 RBIs, 59 runs scored and 28 stolen bases. He was named Mr. Baseball for Class 2A and led the Urchins to a second straight state title.
Repeating as champs wasn’t easy, but Johnson didn’t feel much pressure as far as his own performance. He batted second in a lineup that could hit from top to bottom. Leadoff man Jude Treadaway batted .496, and the Urchins hit .375 as a team.
“Having guys in the lineup around me, it’s not a pressure that I have to get hits,” Johnson said. “… Having that freedom at the plate, not trying to do too much, has helped me a lot.”
During his long prep career, Johnson came to embody the East Union baseball ethos. He’s a tireless worker, he’s not scared of getting dirty, and – perhaps most important – he has maintained a singular focus.
“He bleeds brown and gold,” East Union coach Jamie Russell said. “… He loves it, does whatever it takes. He’s what East Union is all about.”
It’s just now starting to sink in for Johnson that his time at East Union is finished. He reports to South Alabama next month to begin the next phase of his career.
After that, who knows what awaits. But Johnson has already achieved his ultimate dream.
“You couldn’t write a better way to go out,” he said. “I’m really grateful for it.”
