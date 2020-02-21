Brady Davis, P/1B, Sr., Hamilton
• Posted a 10-1 record with a 1.28 ERA and 131 strikeouts; batted .477 with 4 HRs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, and 32 RBIs.
Hayden Goodson, INF/P, Sr., Calhoun City
• Batted .438 with 10 doubles, 4 triples, 2 HRs, and 27 RBIs; posted a 5-0 record with a 0.79 ERA and 47 strikeouts.
Caleb Hobson, OF, Sr., Pontotoc
• Batted .447 with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 4 HRs, 18 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, and 43 runs scored.
Peyton Puckett, SS, Sr., Tupelo
• Batted .417 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 4 HRs, 25 RBIs, and 7 stolen bases.
Ty Roberson, OF, Jr., North Pontotoc
• Batted .451 with 11 doubles, 1 triple, 4 HRs, 42 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, and 29 runs scored.
Hays Roth, P/INF, Jr., Oxford
• Posted a 7-2 record with a 1.83 ERA and 48 strikeouts; batted .211 with 1 double and 16 RBIs.
Wes Silver, UTIL, Sr., East Webster
• Batted .508 with 6 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HRs, 26 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 26 runs scored.
Peeko Townsend, INF, Sr., Pontotoc
• Batted .371 with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 10 HRs, 41 RBIs, 6 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored.
Luke Willard, C, Sr., West Union
• Batted .417 with 8 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 29 RBIs, and posted a .982 fielding percentage.
Tyrus Williams, OF, So., Lafayette
• Batted .462 with 9 doubles, 3 triples, 2 HRs, 29 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 26 runs scored.