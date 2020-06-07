TUPELO • Drew Coombs and Ben Davis had RBI hits as the Tupelo Junior 49ers put up three runs in the first inning.
It was hard to tell that baseball’s been gone for almost three months.
The Junior 49ers added four runs in the second and went on to defeat Huntsville, Alabama, 7-4 in the first game Saturday afternoon in a round robin mix of junior and senior teams.
It lasted into the evening, with the Tupelo Senior 49ers taking on the Pontotoc Red Sox in the late game.
Play will continue today with games at 1 and 3 p.m.
Tupelo Senior Legion coach McKinley Holland, who organized the event, encouraged parents and fans to abide by the May 27 executive order of Gov. Tate Reeves.
The order allowed practices and games for youth team sports to resume on June 1.
Mask-less fans avoided bleachers – unavailable as part of the executive order – at Golden Wave Field in favor of lawn chairs. There were no apparent safety concerns.
“I think being outside is the best thing for (players) right now,” said Joy Ballard, whose son, Taylor, plays with the Junior 49ers. “The interaction with other players, with parents and fans is important. They missed a lot of their school season. This is a good opportunity to get back on the field and get some of that time they lost in school ball.”
Holland said Tupelo players were instructed to wipe batting helmets with sanitizer between uses. With most players having their own gloves and bats, there was little other shared equipment.
Ten-gallon water coolers and throw-away cups were replaced with ice chests and individual water bottles.
Junior 49ers coach Ray Sandroni said the key to making the re-start run smoothly is communication. Sandroni felt that he and Holland did a good job of explaining expectations to players and parents.
“We addressed some issues, and there were some questions asked, but it was more of, ‘Hey, do we need to do anything to help?’ Sandroni said. “With the turnout we’ve had I can tell everyone is eager to be back outside watching baseball.”
Nothing helps the restart from a pandemic layoff like winning.
“I told them, ‘Look, I’m not going to get mad at you for striking out three times, I’m not going to get mad at you for making an error, but I will get mad if you’re not playing hard. My guys played hard, and we won,” Sandroni said.