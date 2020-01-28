MOOREVILLE • All the pieces are back for Mooreville’s softball team this year, but they’re not all in place just yet.
The Lady Troopers opened preseason practices Monday with only half their roster, due to basketball and soccer commitments. On top of that, starting catcher Lulu Franks could be out up to six weeks after getting injured on the basketball court.
And on top of that, ace pitcher Anslee Basham is trying to come back from offseason shoulder surgery.
“If we can stay healthy, I feel like we can get in the mix,” coach Perry Wilburn said.
Mooreville is always in the mix. The Lady Troopers won state Class 3A state titles in 2016 and ’17, and last season they were 16-9 and reached the third round of the 4A playoffs.
Basham posted a 15-5 record and 2.82 ERA with 138 strikeouts last season. She started nearly every game, but with her shoulder issue, Mooreville might not be able to lean on her so heavily this season.
Junior Payton Gillentine is Mooreville’s No. 2 pitcher.
Basham, a junior, said her pitches have about the same speed and movement as they did pre-surgery, but any overhand throw farther than from the pitcher’s circle to first base is “awful,” she said.
Basham is going to see a specialist in Birmingham next month.
“My whole hand, you’ll see me when I’m pitching, the whole thing turns purple, past my elbow,” Basham said. “And it’ll just go numb. I won’t be able to spin it. That’s one of the reasons I had surgery, but it didn’t fix it.”
The shoulder doesn’t affect her ability to swing a bat, which is good for Mooreville. Basham hit .547 with 12 doubles and 25 RBIs last year.
She led a Mooreville offense that averaged 8.1 runs per game. Third baseman Kara Hays is a key returnee as well, having batted .493, and she might have to play catcher until Franks returns.
Senior Morgan Herndon and junior Adison Biffle will also be counted on this spring.
Mooreville only lost one game by more than three runs last season. There should be plenty of close games this year in Division 2-4A, which features reigning division champ Caledonia as well as new addition South Pontotoc, last year’s 3A state champ.
“I feel like we’re pretty capable this year just because we didn’t lose anybody last year that started,” Basham said. “We’ve grown closer. That really helps a lot, just how close the girls are.”