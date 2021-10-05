Basil sticking with East Union baseball in assistant's role By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 5, 2021 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chris Basil won 642 games and two state titles as East Union's head coach. File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chris Basil isn’t ready to leave the dugout.Basil received school board approval Monday night to be associate head baseball coach at East Union, where he was head coach for 29 years before retiring in June.He helps round out a staff with extensive championship experience. Basil won 642 games in his career and led the Urchins to back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 2016 and 2017.New head coach Jamie Russell won a 1A title as Smithville’s head coach in 2019, and he was a part of several championship teams as a Mooreville assistant.Also added to the staff was Drew Dillard, who head coached Tupelo Christian to the 1A title last spring.East Union went 27-7 last season and reached the 2A title series, losing to Taylorsville in two games. brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High School Baseball East Union Urchins Chris Basil Jamie Russell Drew Dillard Brad Locke Senior Reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists