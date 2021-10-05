Chris Basil (copy)

Chris Basil won 642 games and two state titles as East Union's head coach.

Chris Basil isn’t ready to leave the dugout.

Basil received school board approval Monday night to be associate head baseball coach at East Union, where he was head coach for 29 years before retiring in June.

He helps round out a staff with extensive championship experience. Basil won 642 games in his career and led the Urchins to back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 2016 and 2017.

New head coach Jamie Russell won a 1A title as Smithville’s head coach in 2019, and he was a part of several championship teams as a Mooreville assistant.

Also added to the staff was Drew Dillard, who head coached Tupelo Christian to the 1A title last spring.

East Union went 27-7 last season and reached the 2A title series, losing to Taylorsville in two games.

