NETTLETON – Kristi Montgomery has lamented her team’s offensive woes all season, but she got a pleasant surprise Saturday afternoon.
No. 2-ranked Mantachie banged out 12 hits en route to a 10-0 five-inning win over Nettleton in Game 1 of their Class 3A first-round playoff series.
“Holy mackerel, we hit a ball,” Montgomery said. “We’ve talked all week about getting up on the plate. So many people now pitch away, that you’ve got to learn in this day and time that you’ve got to be able to hit an outside pitch. That’s something we’ve not been real good at all year.”
Cleanup hitter Allysa Gray led Mantachie (15-5) at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs. She had missed the previous two games with an illness but said she felt fine Saturday.
Three-hole hitter Lillianna Cates was also 3 for 3 with a double, and the top four batters in Mantachie’s order combined for 10 hits and seven RBIs.
“We all came together,” Gray said. “It’s the first round of the playoffs, and everybody’s excited. … Everybody was ready.”
The Lady Mustangs opened up a 5-0 lead with a four-run third inning. They collected five hits in the frame, including RBI singles by Cates and Gray.
Mantachie added five more runs in the fifth, with Gray stroking a two-run double.
Despite not being 100% healthy, Mantachie ace Ramsey Montgomery allowed only one hit while striking out 12. She’s been battling a sore elbow and was pitching for the first time in 11 days.
After giving up the one hit, Montgomery (14-4) retired the final 11 batters she faced.
“Our approach today was try to hit spots,” Kristi Montgomery said. “We can’t throw it quite as hard, but let’s try to focus on hitting the spots and getting people to chase.”
Game 2 will be Monday at Mantachie.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Mantachie opened the third with five-straight singles.
Big Stat: Eight of Mantachie’s nine hitters reached base at least once.
Coach Speak: “Hurt or not, she’s tough to deal with.” – Nettleton’s Makenzie Sullivan, on Ramsey Montgomery
