PEARL – Tyler Sledge held the gate until Amory’s bats went on the attack.
The Panthers backed Sledge’s two-hitter in Friday’s 9-1 win over Seminary in Game 1 of the Class 3A state championship series. Game 2 is Saturday at 4 p.m.
Amory (29-5) had runners on base each inning but couldn’t break through until the sixth. Will McComb roped a three-run double with two outs to give his team a 3-1 lead, and that opened the floodgates.
Amory finished with 15 hits, and nine of those came over the final two innings.
“With a state championship, everybody’s going to be a little bit tense at first,” McComb said. “We carried the tenseness a little too far, but I think that hit got us going.”
Seminary (23-14) scratched out a run in the first inning, but Sledge locked it down after that. In seven innings, he allowed just the two hits – both singles by Logan Craft – struck out nine and walked four.
He said that while warming up before the game, he aggravated a callous on his right foot. Sledge said that affected his velocity.
“But you teach yourself to push through it and just finesse – mix in changeups, mix speeds, mix location, mix movement,” Sledge said.
The junior right-hander had been struggling in the playoffs, not lasting longer than three innings in either of his last two outings.
“He was pressing, pressing, pressing, and we told him, ‘Give us what you can again.’ He gave us everything right there,” Amory coach Chris Pace said.
The Panthers added onto their 4-1 lead with five more runs in the seventh. Clayton Reese had a two-run single and Sledge a two-run double.
Wade Barr (3-1) took the loss. He allowed four runs on 10 hits.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Reese’s bunt single loaded the bases for McComb, who jumped on a 2-0 pitch. Reed Stanford added an RBI single later in the inning.
Big Stat: Stanford and Corbin Gillentine had three hits apiece for Amory.
Coach Speak: “He’s not going to play college ball out of the seniors, and he knows this is his last ride. He’s been a dog for us.” – Pace, on McComb