BALDWYN – Andy Trollinger’s shots weren’t falling Tuesday night, but he had a big impact in other ways.
The senior guard grabbed seven rebounds, and he dished out two big assists in overtime as No. 7-ranked Baldwyn topped Pine Grove 51-42 in the Division 1-2A opener for both teams.
Trollinger scored five of his nine points in OT, starting with a fast-break layup to give Baldwyn (13-2) a 42-40 lead. He later assisted on a Joel Barber layup for a 44-42 lead, and then he found Preston Ward for a basket to make it 46-42 with 1:16 to go.
“This group is a very unselfish group of kids that I’ve got,” Baldwyn coach Jason McKay said. “I don’t know if it really matters to them who scores.”
Scoring is not the Bearcats’ biggest strength, anyway. Their defense ultimately won the game, holding Pine Grove (10-8) to 31.8% shooting from the field. Carson Rowland led the Panthers with 15 points, but they didn’t come easy as he shot 5 of 14 from the floor.
“We were just trying to have a high-hand closeout and contest their shots, make them shoot it over us,” Trollinger said. “I felt like we did that most of the time. Make them take one shot and block out.”
A lot of Pine Grove’s possessions were one-and-done, as Baldwyn dominated the rebounding battle 35-19. That was due in part to Baldwyn being bigger, most notably in the form of the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ward. He finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
“They’re very physical, which we struggle with at times,” Pine Grove coach Jake Walker said. “…You’ve got to make better decisions, better plays down the stretch. We didn’t deserve to win a ballgame tonight.”
Baldwyn shot 40.4% from the field but was just 11 of 25 at the free throw line. Ward had missed eight-straight at the line before sinking one with 20 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
Jamaury Marshall had 10 points for Baldwyn, while Barber had nine points and eight rebounds.
(G) Baldwyn 37, Pine Grove 25: Sommer Tyes scored 15 points to lead Baldwyn (7-7), while Pine Grove (10-8) got 14 from Lana Rowland.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Trollinger’s back-to-back assists gave Baldwyn a 46-42 lead in OT, and then he helped salt it away at the free throw line.
Point Maker: Ward shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 of 11 from the line.
Talking Point: “We’re probably not going to win games in the 70s. Very proud of our kids tonight. I thought they did a tremendous job of guarding a great team.” – McKay