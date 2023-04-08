BOONEVILLE – Baldwyn finds itself in a logjam in the Division 1-2A standings. More importantly, the Bearcats find themselves in the playoffs.
On a drizzly Saturday, Baldwyn rolled past mistake-prone Belmont for a 15-5 win in six innings at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The Bearcats (9-9, 6-4) have clinched a playoff berth and are in a three-way tie for second place, with New Site and Pine Grove.
“We’ve really been playing well the last couple of games. We scheduled really tough early, and we did that for a reason,” Baldwyn coach Shannon Smith said. “I told our guys if they could maintain and take some of those lumps that we were taking that it would pay off. I think we’re starting to see that as we go down the stretch.”
Belmont (8-12, 3-7) gave Baldwyn plenty of help, committing seven errors. The pitchers struggled, too, issuing 13 total walks and three hit-by-pitches. There were also four wild pitches and three passed balls.
The Cardinals briefly led, 2-1, but the Bearcats pushed ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the second inning. They extended that lead to 6-3 in the third with the aid of three walks and an error.
Baldwyn scored four times in the fourth to make it 10-2.
“We are a young team, and we’re still learning a lot about ourselves and this game,” Belmont coach Michael Hindman said. “It’s a long season, and this team’s battled through a lot of injuries and a lot of off-the-field stuff.”
With all the free passes, Baldwyn was able to run the bases, finishing with eight steals. The Bearcats had five hits, including an RBI double by Logan Pratt in the fourth. He finished with three RBIs.
Hagan McCarley (4-0) got the win. In 4 2-3 innings, he allowed five runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Belmont had a lot of trouble with his breaking pitches.
“He didn’t start a division game until last week. He’s just been really consistent throughout the year, and he’s kind of earned our No. 2 role,” Smith said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Baldwyn drew back-to-back walks to open the third. Colyn West scored on an error, Pratt scored on a wild pitch, and Maddox McCarley scored on a passed ball.
Big Stat: Baldwyn’s leadoff batter reached in all six innings, either via walk or hit-by-pitch. Five of them scored.
Coach Speak: “I don’t know if my numbers are right, but I say leadoff walks score 85% of the time.” – Smith
