A last-minute change of a schedule saw Alcorn Central start the season in style, and end a long losing streak as well.
Head coach Matt Meeks worked the phone last Thursday afternoon, looking for an opponent for Week 1, and found it with Walnut, whose game with Ashland was canceled after the Blue Devils switched to virtual learning last week.
Walnut had won the previous 13 meetings with Alcorn Central, but the Bears changed their fortune with a 24-19 win on Friday.
“It seems like every time we play them it’s a thumping – whether on the scoreboard or with injuries, or whatever,” said Meeks. “I was happy to see us go out there and get that win because I know they lost some playmakers from last year, but that’s still a really good team.”
It’s the start to the season Meeks was hoping to have. The fourth-year head coach has high expectations for a team littered with experience, as evidence of 14 seniors and several more juniors.
“I coached middle school for a while before taking over as head coach, and these guys are my babies,” said Meeks. “I’ve been telling them for years, ‘Wait til you’re juniors and seniors,’ and now we’re at that point and we expect to be successful.”
The win over Walnut was a nice rebound for running back Charlie Staley, who suffered a season-ending broken ankle to the Wildcats’ in last season’s opener.
Staley totaled 169 yards and two touchdowns, but his efforts were matched by two newcomers, basketball converts: Alex Moore and Keagan Hicks.
Moore caught three passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two interceptions on defense. Hicks had just one reception for 26 yards, but garnered plenty of attention out wide.
“I didn’t even know I’d have them until a few weeks ago, but I’m glad they came out,” Meeks said. “Those guys are obviously great basketball players. They give us much more balance on offense. With them at wide receiver, we can throw a little more now than we have in the past.”
Central travels to Thrasher on Friday, a game in which they’ll be highly favored.
“Central has a history to lose – not just to Walnut – but to everybody. So, that was a signature win for us,” said Meeks. “Now, we have to keep trying to stack wins and build off that.”