Alcorn Central has had a lot of lean years in football, but it’s started the 2019 season in robust fashion.
The Bears are looking for their first 3-0 start since 1995 when they host Walnut (1-1) on Friday.
“Slowly but surely we’re becoming a football program,” second-year coach Matt Meeks said.
It’s a program that heavily emphasizes the run game, to great effect thus far. Central has rushed for a total of 563 yards in wins against Thrasher and Middleton (Tenn.).
That effort has been led by senior Kam Rorie, who’s rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Charlie Staley, who has 147 yards and two TDs. Staley also has a receiving touchdown.
Blake Doran and quarterback Jake Leatherwood, both juniors, have also pitched in with 90-plus rushing yards each.
“We depended on Kam heavily last year, and installing a new system, you can only go so far,” Meeks said. “We’re opening up the playbook a little bit, with different formations and spreading the wealth.”
Rorie, last year’s QB, does his damage between the tackles. Defenses have focused a lot on him, much to their detriment.
Central has run the ball 89 times and thrown just four passes, but two of those passes have gone for scores.
“I’ve noticed a lot of teams are trying to stop our power play, and when they commit to stopping the power, that opens up a lot of things for us offensively,” Meeks said.
Walnut presents a different challenge, however. The Wildcats run a defense inspired by former Ole Miss and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Joe Lee Dunn, with an emphasis on turning ball carriers inside.
Respecting the run
The Wildcats have already watched plenty of film to get that defense ready for the Bears.
“They are run-heavy,” Walnut coach John Meeks said, “and they do a good job of getting angles and overloading a side and things of that nature. They run just enough weak side that you can’t overload the strong side, so they try to keep you off-balance.”
Walnut won’t hesitate to throw the ball. After all, it has Falkner transfer T.J. Colom, who has 106 yards and two touchdowns receiving. He also has a rushing TD.
QB Cade Hunt has passed for 333 yards and six touchdowns.
“I was really proud of how Cade played and his presence in the pocket,” John Meeks said of last week’s win over Falkner. “The offensive line didn’t always make it easy on him, but he was able to find open guys and distribute the ball.
“T.J.’s a dynamic player, a game-changer, a home run threat from anywhere on field.”