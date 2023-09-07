The Tigers (0-2) will host Nettleton (2-0), with kickoff at 7. Saltillo has allowed 82 total points in losses to New Albany and Amory.
“We’re hungry for (a win),” Saltillo coach Ryan Finch said. “We’ve just been either a little out of position or a little late on certain assignments. That’s what we’ve been working on this week. They’re real eager to get out there (tonight) and prove it.”
The offense will get a big boost with the return of receiver J.T. Beasley. The senior has been out of commission since suffering a knee injury in December while playing basketball.
Over the past two seasons, Beasley has caught 70 passes for 1,109 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also plays defense.
“We have plans to use him on both sides of the ball. He’s 100% cleared and ready to go. He looks as good as advertised,” Finch said.
Saltillo won this game last season, 30-27, and that knowledge should give the Tigers some confidence. But Nettleton quarterback Braylen Williams now has a season-plus under his belt and has started hot this year.
The sophomore has passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns, plus he’s rushed for 263 yards and four TDs. Nettleton, the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked Small School, has wins against Caledonia (26-20) and Hamilton (41-22).
“Their entire offense is going to go through (Williams) – he’s a dynamic player,” Finch said. “He’s definitely going to be the person we’ve got eyes on.”
