TUPELO – A regional all-star basketball game turned into a Pontotoc County showcase on Friday.
The Red team rolled past the Blue 51-39 in the NEMBCA 3A/4A/5A/6A Girls All-Star Game. Leading the way were Pontotoc’s Allie Beckley and Jamyia Bowen, along with South Pontotoc’s Rebekah Pilcher and Sydney Brazil.
Those four accounted for 38 of the Red’s points.
“When it comes to winning, they don’t care which team they are on,” said Red coach Kyle Heard, of Pontotoc. “They want to go out there and win.”
Beckley, a point guard, finished with 11 points, seven assists and three steals. She was named the game’s overall MVP.
Bowen, a 6-foot-1 post, had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
“It was good for one last ride with Allie,” Bowen said.
Beckley and Bowen were a dangerous combo for Pontotoc all season, and they proved difficult for the Blue to handle.
“I think it’s pretty tough,” Beckley said. “You ain’t getting the ball over her, and you ain’t blocking her shot. I give all credit to her. All I have to do is throw it to her.”
Pilcher scored 11 points, and she hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 12-0 run that gave the Red a 20-12 lead in the second quarter. Brazil added six points, both on 3-pointers.
The Blue team trailed by as much as 18 in the second half but cut it to 41-32 early in the fourth quarter. Then Bowen got a putback, Beckley hit a free throw, and Pilcher scored a layup on a nice feed from Beckley.
“Once we finally caught our wind and were able to settle in, we were able to hit a lot of those shots we knew we would through the course of the game,” Heard said.
New Albany’s Madison McDonald led the Blue with 13 points.
(B) Red 96, Blue 82: Kamron Carter (New Albany) put on a clinic, scoring 32 points to lead Red’s romp.
Carter shot 13 of 18 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He was named offensive MVP.
Arvesta Troupe (Itawamba AHS) had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks to earn overall MVP honors. Michael Smith (New Albany) scored 19 points.
The Red shot 13 of 31 (41.9%) from behind the arc.
Jaylen Edwards (Pontotoc) led the Blue with 18 points, while Devin Hodges (Shannon) added 17.