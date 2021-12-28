BLUE MOUNTAIN • In a post-Christmas lull, Pontotoc needed to unwrap some energy.
The box came in the form of Allie Beckley, who sparked the No. 2-ranked Lady Warriors in the second quarter to pull away with a 71-57 win over a young, scrappy Blue Mountain squad on Tuesday night at the Blue Mountain College Christmas Classic.
Beckley picked up her first career technical foul that was “questionable” to Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard midway through the second. From there, the senior point guard helped ignite the Lady Warriors (13-3) to break a 19-19 tie, and close the second quarter on a 22-4 run.
Beckley finished with 13 points, six assists and four steals.
“We all realized we needed to pick up the pace and play our type of ball, and do what we always do,” Beckley said on what got the team going. “But yeah, the technical did have a little something to do with it.”
Blue Mountain (13-3) shocked Pontotoc with its athleticism and poise in the early going. The Lady Cougars led the entire first quarter until Beckley hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left for a 14-13 lead heading into the second.
“That caught us a little off-guard and we decided we weren't going to get to coast through this game,” said Heard. “We locked in and got a little serious. They gained our respect and made us turn it around.”
Pontotoc used full-court pressure to force a Blue Mountain team, that has one senior, into 13 first-half turnovers. They finished with 20 turnovers for the game.
As the turnovers happened, Pontotoc cashed in on the other end, particularly Samya Brooks, who led with a game-high 23 points.
The Lady Warriors shot 50% from the field, including a 58.3% mark from inside the arc. Jamiya Bowen pitched in 11 points and three blocks.
Blue Mountain shot 34.9%, led by freshman Saniyah Cook with 17 points. Teauna Foote added 13, while Keauna Foote scored 10.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Up 26-23, Pontotoc finished the first half on a 15-0 run with points coming from six different Lady Warriors.
Point Maker: Brooks was 8 of 16 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “They just sped us up. As a young team, we needed to see a game like this so can learn how to adjust to the speed of the game against a good team.” - Blue Mountain head coach Regina Chills.