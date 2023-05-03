Belmont senior Bruce McClung wrapped up his high school career like every senior dreams of: knocking in the title-winning birdie putt on the final hole.
The Cardinals took home their fourth boys golf state championship by a single stroke on Tuesday after a dramatic final day of the Class I tournament. Eighth grader Langston Barker finished second in the individual standings, and McClung came in third to lead Belmont.
Cardinals coach Jason Coker said his team started the day down four strokes and the deficit grew to seven at one point.
“It was an emotional rollercoaster,” Coker said. “They never gave up, they just played one hole, one shot at a time. Every golfer improved on the team from Monday to Tuesday, except Bruce. Bruce didn’t have his best stuff, but he found a way to win at the end.”
Barker’s final round featured a double-eagle en route to his individual runner-up finish. Last year’s experience helped both him and McClung, who signed to play at Meridian Community College, play a significant role in this year’s title.
“(McClung) played on the state championship team two years ago, and we finished second to Loyd Star last year,” Coker said. “They knew what it would take. Langston was on that team as a seventh grader last year, and he knew what it would take to win. They just practiced. They came every day to practice and practiced hard and improved on the things they needed to improve on.”
Coker also credited his players’ resiliency to come from behind and win the state title in dramatic fashion.
“It would have been easy at any point during the day for any of my guys to give up, but none of them ever did,” he said. “That’s what made it so special for me.”
