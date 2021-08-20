• Leading tackler the past two seasons; will be vital part on offense this season.
Myles Cox, FB/LB, Sr.
• Multi-year starter who has experience on both sides of the ball.
Jay Mahan, TE/LB, Sr.
• Top target in passing game for second-straight year.
COACHING ‘EM UP
There are no changes to the Cardinals’ coaching staff this season.
Kevin Deaton maintains his play-calling duties on offense, and head coach Jason Coker calls the defense. Coker is 20-44 with four playoff appearances over the past six years at Belmont.
OFFENSE
Gavin Lynch (Sr.) will step into the starting quarterback role after playing as the backup last season in the Wing-T offense. His twin brother, Garrett Lynch (Sr.), will be used all across the field, primarily at split end.
In the backfield, Myles Cox (Sr.) will line up at his fullback position, while River Ford (Sr.) and Eli Reno (Jr.) will get the first looks at tail back.
Jay Mahan (Sr.) returns as the primary target in the passing game as the tight end.
Four seniors will lead the offensive line: Dylan Deckley, William Waddell, Bryson Strickland and Andrei Osorio.
DEFENSE
This unit is led by Ford, who has been the team’s leading tackler at middle linebacker the past two seasons.
Cox joins Ford as the other linebacker in the middle. Mahan and Reno are the outside backers in the 3-4 base defense.
Up front, Detroit Allen (So.) is expected to take a big leap along the defensive line, along with the help of Waddell, Osorio, Deckley and Strickland.
The Lynch twins, along with Jeremy Brock (So.), Brayden Hodum (So.) and Alan Vasquez (Sr.), will see the action from the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Coker expects Ford to handle all kicking and punting duties to go along with playing both offense and defense. Mahan will be the team’s longsnapper.
Reno and Brock are the two primary returners.
X-FACTOR
Belmont has several players playing both ways, so health is of the utmost importance. The move from Class 3A to 2A will also help the Cardinals escape a division of deeper teams.
COACH SPEAK
“I think if we can stay healthy within our division we will be able to play competitive football. Our numbers are a little closer to our current schedule versus previous seasons.” – Jason Coker