AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-2A
2021 record: 6-4, 4-2 (reached 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Jason Coker (7th year)
3 Players to Watch
Eli Reno
RB/OLB, Sr.
• Rushed for 478 yards and 7 TDs.
Andrei Osorio
G, Sr.
• Fourth-year starter will be playing defensive tackle, too.
Matthew Hogan
DB/WR, Sr.
• Returned 3 INTs for touchdowns last season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The 2021 staff returned intact and added Bryant West to coach quarterbacks and wide receivers.
OFFENSE
Belmont will once again run the Wing-T, some out of the gun. Juniors Brayden Hodum and Brody Giles will share time at quarterback. Giles will also play tight end.
Wingbacks are Jeremy Brock (Jr.) and sophomore twins Andrew Merino and Alex Merino. Eli Reno (Sr.) is the leading returning rusher (478 yards, 7 TDs). Sophomore Derek Alvarez was the second-leading rusher last season with 47 yards on eight carries from the quarterback spot. Alvarez moves to back this season.
Andrei Osorio and Bryant Carter saw extensive time on the line last season and are back to anchor it as seniors.
DEFENSE
The Cardinals lost three of four linebackers from last season. Reno returns after a team-high 59 tackles. He also led the team with four pass deflections.
Brock, Hodum and Matthew Hogan (Sr.) return at defensive back. Hogan returned three picks for touchdowns as a junior. Hodum and Brock combined for 38 tackles last season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
One of fall practice’s biggest challenges is finding key contributors on special teams. The Cardinals lost the bulk there, including long snapper, punter and kicker
X-FACTOR
Belmont’s experience returns on the offensive front, where it will try and improve an offense that scored 34 points or more in six games last season.
COACH SPEAK
“I think we’re going to be in better shape. The kids really dedicated themselves this summer. We’ve had more turnout this summer than in the 15 years I’ve been coaching at Belmont.” – Jason Coker, on his team’s conditioning
