Saturday’s Tangle on the Trail should entertain from the opening game.
Belmont and Pine Grove will tip off at 10 a.m. at Pontotoc High School, the first of nine games on the event’s schedule. Those are two of a dozen Daily Journal-ranked teams participating – six boys and six girls.
Last season, Pine Grove beat Belmont, 51-50, on a last-second bucket at the Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge. This game sets up as a potential thriller, too.
Belmont (15-1) is ranked No. 6 by the Journal and is led by junior Macie Walker, who’s averaging 19.9 points per game. Freshman Mary-Grace Storment averages 10.9 ppg, while four others average between 7.1 and 7.3 ppg.
Coach Chris Higginbottom said this team is more offensively balanced than last season’s edition, which reached the Class 3A state final. And Storment’s emergence has been especially pleasant for him to see.
“The biggest question I have of any freshman when they come in at the high school level is adjusting to the speed of the game and the athleticism,” Higginbottom said. “But she’s done a real good job adjusting to the speed, and she’s a very athletic player herself.”
No. 9 Pine Grove (12-5), the three-time reigning 1A state champ, is led by senior Loren Elliott (19.4 ppg). The Lady Panthers also have forward Karlie Rogers back on the floor after a knee injury.
This is the kind of game Higginbottom likes to play, especially with a big Division 1-3A contest against defending state champ Kossuth looming next week.
“The best thing about playing real good teams like Pine Grove is they expose your weaknesses,” he said. “If you play terrible teams, your weaknesses are never exposed.”
The rest of the Tangle on the Trail girls schedule has Choctaw Central vs. No. 5 Ripley, No. 1 Lafayette vs. No. 3 Tupelo, and No. 2 Pontotoc vs. reigning 5A champ Olive Branch.
There are five boys games: No. 2 Starkville vs. Southaven, Potts Camp vs. No. 3 Ripley, No. 7 Tupelo vs. Forest Hill, No. 1 Ingomar vs. Booneville, and No. 6 Pontotoc vs. No. 9 Holly Springs.