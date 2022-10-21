Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
STARKVILLE – For Belmont, the second time was even better than the first.
The Lady Cardinals rolled to their second-straight Class 2A state championship on Friday, beating Sacred Heart 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-13).
Belmont (36-5) also beat Sacred Heart (27-4) last year for its first title.
“I guess I felt pressure this year from trying to go back-to-back,” coach Stephanie Cleveland said. “It’s just so hard to keep that hunger, and we’ve been trying to keep it up, keep that hunger all year. It does feel a little different than last year. This feels for real, I guess.”
As was the case last season, Belmont did not drop a single set in the playoffs. Sacred Heart didn’t do much to threaten that streak.
The Lady Cards controlled the net, recording 38 kills to just 12 for the Crusaders. Junior outside hitter Kerstin Moody had a match-high 19 kills.
As with her coach, this title feels different for Moody.
“I can’t even express it, the emotions I feel right now,” she said. “How proud I am of this team and all that we’ve worked for is finally paying off. It’s surreal. It’s crazy.”
After cruising in the first set, Belmont was pushed early in the second.
But junior Meredith Eaton came up big in that set with six kills. Three of her finishes came during a 10-3 run that gave Belmont an 18-9 lead. Eaton finished the day with nine kills.
“This team, our whole theme this year has been to attack, attack. And I feel like they’ve done a great job of it. We came out, we played fast,” Cleveland said.
Sacred Heart (27-4) kept it close in the third set – for a while. Belmont had a 9-8 lead and opened it up to 16-9. It then grew to 21-10 after yet another Moody kill.
Senior Giselle Lopez had back-to-back aces to make it 24-12, and then Moody clinched the match with one last kill.
“Everybody stepped up,” Cleveland said. “They did their job very, very well.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.