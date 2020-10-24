Belmont head coach Stephanie Cleveland knew she had a young team entering the 2020 volleyball season but still had high hopes for her Lady Cardinals.
Those hopes are coming to fruition as the young Lady Cardinals will play St. Andrews for the MHSAA Class 3A Volleyball State Championship today at 3 p.m. at Madison Central High School.
“It’s surreal because this is something we’ve been striving for all season, and now it’s here and we’re just ready to go play,” said Cleveland.
With a 21-3 record, Belmont has played well all season, but even better as of late. On Sept. 22, the Lady Cardinals suffered a 3-1 loss to Hickory Flat, who is playing in the 1A title game today as well. Cleveland’s team has since reeled off eight-straight wins, dropping just three sets along the way.
Staying the course
“We’re just trying to play our game,” said Cleveland. “Our game is what has got us there. We’re not trying to make a whole lot of movements, we just do what we do.”
Belmont returned the Daily Journal’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in junior outside hitter Kate Greene, who has been a consistent force for the Lady Cardinals. But newcomer, freshman Kerstin Moody has given Belmont another option that teams have to keep in check.
On the year, Moody leads Belmont with 244 kills, 250 digs and adds 31 service aces. Greene is right behind her with 208 kills, 246 digs and leads the team with 79 aces.
“That’s who we look to,” said Cleveland on Greene and Moody. “They are confident in themselves and know their jobs. They lead the team and they don’t mind carrying that load.”
Belmont’s title opponent, St. Andrews, is no stranger to the big stage. The Lady Saints have reached the semifinals in Class 1 each of the last six years, with two state runner-up finishes.
In 2018, St. Andrews went through Belmont 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Belmont’s first ever semifinals appearance was just last year, where the Lady Cardinals fell short to Our Lady Academy 3-0.
With a small taste of what to expect, Cleveland wants her team to stick to what has gotten them this far.
“We know what they’ve got,” said Cleveland. “I know they’ve got the (Sarah) Sullivan girl that is really good. And we are just going to stay with our game. We’re not going to move a whole bunch of people around and give it our best shot.
“Go down and play our game, and stay with them, and hopefully serve, do what we do best. I believe the team with the least amount of errors will end up winning.”