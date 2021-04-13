Belmont has hired a new baseball coach.
Michael Hindman was approved Monday to lead the Cardinals. He will replace Kevin Deaton, who has decided to focus on his assistant football coaching duties. Deaton will finish out this season before turning the reins over to Hindman.
Hindman, 32, comes from Newton County, where he is in his fifth season as an assistant coach. He’s been assistant head coach the last two years.
He’s also been an assistant at Union (four years) and West Lauderdale (one year).
This will be Hindman’s first head coaching job.
Belmont was 3-11 entering Tuesday night’s game against Nettleton.