WALNUT • In a rematch of last year's first-round Class 1 playoff match, Belmont opened their 2020 campaign with a dominating performance over Walnut.
The Lady Cardinals swept Monday night's match in straight sets – 25-15, 25-17 and 25-10 – in an effort much like the match that catapulted them to their first state semifinals appearance last season.
"I'm very pleased," said Belmont coach Stephanie Cleveland. "We are really young. We have two freshman out there and I was nervous coming into tonight of how they would perform but I think they stepped up."
Belmont (1-0) jumped out to an early 6-1 lead in the first set behind a pair of aces from last year's Class 1-Region 1 Defensive Player of the Year, Kate Green.
Then, mistakes by Walnut (0-1) added up to help the Lady Cardinals pull away. The Lady Wildcats committed three service errors and eight attacking errors in the first set alone, due in large part to missing three starters – two subject to quarantine – and Madi Kate Vuncannon, who is coming off hip surgery last week.
"In any sport, if you take out three starters then you have players, who have practiced and practiced hard, but they are having to learn how to play in those new positions and that's hard," said Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper.
In the second set, Belmont broke a 7-7 tie with five-straight points, four coming off Walnut errors, and ultimately building 10-point lead.
Green took over in the third set with eight aces in the final frame alone for a total of 15 on the night. She also added 11 kills, and 23 digs.
"That's just her. She is solid," Cleveland said. "You can't rattle her. She's just a junior so I'm excited to see what else she brings the rest of the season."
Freshman outside hitter Kerstin Moody notched a team-high 18 kills and added 12 digs.
Her development, along with the rest of her young teammates, will go a long way as the Lady Cardinals attempt to get back to where they were a season ago.
"I was real worried about losing Maggie (Ledbetter) because she was a senior and had the experience but I think Kate is going to step up and fill those shoes," said Cleveland. "I think Madasen (McCaig) stepped in real nice, too. I'm anxious to see where they go. We have high hopes to get back but we have tough competition. We have Kossuth and Alcorn Central that we have to get past. I was proud of tonight but I think we have plenty to work on."