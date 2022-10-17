WALNUT • “One step at a time" has been a consistent message Belmont head coach Stephanie Cleveland has delivered to her team for the past few weeks.
It’s paid off, with the Lady Cardinals punching their ticket to a third-straight state championship game appearance after trouncing Walnut 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-13) in the MHSAA Class 2A North Half final on Monday night.
Belmont (33-5) will have a rematch of last year’s 2A title game against Sacred Heart on Friday at 1 p.m. at Mississippi State University.
“I’m just proud of the girls and how hard they work,” said Cleveland. “… They’re humble kids and they’re hungry, and they want it. We want to keep building – that’s our goal, is to keep building. I mean, we always want to be down there. That’s our goal.”
Throughout the match several Belmont players could be heard saying “just three points away” as the Lady Cardinals’ side of the scoreboard read “17.” Other times it was “just two points away” as things were tied 3-3 in the first set.
“I knew that (Walnut) is a good program. They are very scrappy, and I knew it was going to be hard to score on them. So our game plan going in was to not look at the big picture. Let’s get to five. And when we get to five, let’s get to 10. Let’s try to do this in small increments and get the points when we could get them,” said Cleveland.
Sophomore middle blocker Sadie Randolph, who led the match with 13 kills, said her team has taken to the approach to win small segments of each set, ensuring they always will reach the goal of winning the full game.
It’s the same approach they’ve made throughout the season, which has saw the Lady Cardinals win their last 12 matches and 18 consecutive sets.
“It was like the light came on after we went down 2-0 to Alcorn Central a few weeks ago,” Cleveland said. “We had a meeting. I was like, ‘Look, this isn’t how a championship team plays. If that’s what you want to be, then we’ve got to start playing.’ We’ve flipped it around since then.”
At 6-foot-2, Randolph and the rest of the Belmont attackers posed a problem at the net for a smaller, scrappier Walnut club. The trio of Randolph, Kerstin Moody and Meredith Eaton got things going with three kills apiece in the opening frame.
After Walnut started out up 3-2, Belmont outscored the Lady Wildcats 15-3 to go up double digits and quiet the home crowd.
“It took us a minute because we get rattled sometimes when the noise gets real loud,” Randolph said. “It took us a couple of points, but then we got into it.”
It was the last lead of any set the Lady Wildcats held, as quick starts from Belmont mixed with costly errors allowed deficits to widen in a hurry.
The Lady Cardinals built leads as large as 11 and 12 points in the second and third sets, respectively. That was made possible by strong attacks and stellar defense. Walnut posted 21 kills, with 11 coming in the opening set. Belmont’s serve-receive was spotless as the Lady Wildcats failed to record an ace.
“Belmont is really consistent. They’re very good at executing in a lot of areas,” Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper said. “And we just kind of freaked out a little bit. We’ve got kids that are in positions that they’ve never been in. We had some sick ones today and it changed our rotations some. But I could not have been more proud of the fight they continued to have. There were moments where it looked like they could completely lay down, but they pushed through it and kept on fighting.”
Addi Hicks and Madi Kate Vuncannon had eight kills apiece for the Lady Wildcats.
Walnut (30-7) has made it to the 2A semifinal round three-straight years, with Belmont wiping them out each of the last two seasons after winning the state championship in 2020.
