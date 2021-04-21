BELDEN – After enduring some frustrating setbacks, Josh Berry is finally a state champion. And so is his team.
Berry won his weight class and led Tupelo Christian to the Class 1A state powerlifting title on Saturday in Jackson. It’s the first championship for the program, which is in its fifth year of existence.
Berry, a senior, couldn’t compete at state two years ago due to a torn ACL. And then last year’s championships were wiped out by COVID-19.
“It was really good that it all worked out,” said Berry, who set a 1A state record with his 565-pound squat in the 181-pound weight class. “It’s been a goal since 11th grade. It was really cool to actually get it, and I got a (personal record).”
He totaled 1,290 pounds, 100 pounds better than runner-up Donovan Shelley of Biggersville. At 171 pounds, Berry was the lightest competitor in his class.
“He’s overcome so much,” TCPS coach Dennis Robbins said. “I’m just glad he finally made it down there, finally got to win state and set a 1A squat record at 565.”
Two other Eagles won gold: freshman Jon Scott (123-pound class) and junior Lake Sullivan (198). Their efforts helped TCPS score 47 points, outdistancing second-place Myrtle by 15 points.
TCPS began its powerlifting program when Robbins arrived as an assistant football coach in 2016. The team received immediate and widespread support from the school, with administrators and maintenance workers alike pitching in to help run meets. The athletes were all in as well.
“It all goes back to this senior class that’s graduating now,” Robbins said. “Once they bought in and they started working and putting in the time, they never stopped. And that brought other people along, and this is where it came to.”
When the Eagles started out, they didn’t have anyone who could bench 250 pounds or squat 500.
“Now we’ve got six or seven guys who can squat 500 pounds,” Robbins said. “Once somebody obtained that goal and people saw it could be reached, they started setting their heights for that goal. It keeps moving up and up now.”
TCPS had 11 lifters qualify for state, more than any other 1A team. Nine of them medaled.
“Our guys just blew it away,” said Robbins. “We had our best meet by far. Everybody had their best totals.”