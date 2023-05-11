Martin has been promoted to head volleyball coach at Tupelo, and it’s a familiar position. He led the Lady Wave from 1995 – when the MHSAA first sanctioned the sport – until 2004. He had a record of 214-83 and won state championships in 2001 and 2003.
Martin then left coaching but returned as an assistant to Laurie Bishop in 2017.
“I still have a fire to coach, and I know a lot of these girls,” Martin said. “That was kind of an easy decision there. … I told them I would give them a few more years and maybe transition somebody that could take over.”
Bishop, who was a senior on the 2001 title team, was head coach for 12 seasons. The Lady Wave were 245-125 on her watch and won state in 2011.
Volleyball has grown exponentially in Mississippi since Martin’s first stint as head coach, when only one state champion was crowned each season. Now all six classes have their own state tournament, and it will be seven starting next school year with the addition of 7A.
“Now you don’t have to (coach) so much of the basics, because so many of these girls play travel ball. These ninth graders that come up are more seasoned than some of the juniors and seniors I saw back in the day. That definitely helps,” Martin said.
As the sport grew, Tupelo remained an elite program. From 2001-11, the Lady Wave won four state titles and produced four Gatorade Players of the Year.
Tupelo went 15-15 last season and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Martin, 54, doesn’t know how long he’ll be the head coach, but he’s hoping to recapture the magic of past seasons.
“That’s what we’re wanting to see if we can build back,” he said.
