Eddie Neal and Greg Pulliam have been best friends since childhood, and now they’re colleagues.
Neal has been hired as head coach of Houston’s boys basketball team, while Pulliam has been tabbed as girls coach. They replace Justin Childs, who coached both squads this past season before resigning to take the boys head post at Neshoba Central.
Neal and Pulliam played together at Houston and both graduated in 2007. Neal was a Houston assistant for four years before becoming boys head coach at Vardaman this past year. Pulliam was an assistant at Houston this year.
“We’ve literally been knowing each other since we were 6 or 7,” Neal said. “It’s just a full circle. That’s the biggest reason I came back to Houston, when I heard he was coming and taking the girls. I was like, there’s no way I can turn down Houston.”
Neal was 5-18 at Vardaman, which does not have as strong a basketball history as Houston. It was his first head coaching job, and it gave him the belief that he could be a head coach.
“This year taught me that I can build a program,” Neal said.
At Houston, the 33-year-old served under Chris Pettit, who was 83-65 in five seasons – and that includes a 5-22 record his first year. Pettit’s style of play is what Neal wants to instill.
“We’re going to get back to what we’re known for – being gritty,” Neal said. “That’s going to be the whole thing. Try to give teams 32 minutes of hell, man.”
Pulliam, 33, spent a year as a Houston assistant a few years ago, left coaching, then returned last year. The Lady Hilltoppers went 8-13 last season, breaking a string of five-straight seasons of finishing at .500 or above.
Neal and Pulliam will be each other’s assistant, which they believe will only help both teams.
“We’ve got similar ideas and exactly the same passion when it comes to motivating and pushing kids,” Pulliam said. “We plan on running identical programs.”