In eight years working at the Monroe Journal, I have gotten to see a lot of great athletes, whether it be football, basketball, soccer, baseball or softball.
Perhaps the best I have ever witnessed came in a game covered outside Monroe County, when I caught a North half game between South Panola and Starkville and saw a highly- recruited wide receiver play.
That receiver turned out to be A.J. Brown, who was just a junior at the time but still the best player on a field full of talent that night. Starkville had the tandem of Brown and Raphael Leonard in that game, and while both were amazing receivers, you could tell A.J. Brown was beyond elite.
It was something of a fluke that I ended up helping to cover that game that night. It happened to fall on one of the only years that all of our Monroe County football teams had already been eliminated from the playoffs, and I also had no basketball games in our coverage area that night.
After witnessing that game, there was no question about why he had offers from pretty much every SEC school and more, and of course, he went on to be a game changer for Ole Miss just two years later.
It’s also not a surprise now that he was a candidate for the NFL rookie of the year and helped carry the Titans to the AFC championship game and just one step away from the Super Bowl.
I’m sure by the time it’s all said and done with, I will hopefully have seen plenty more future NFL talent, but A.J. Brown was the first one I was able to see in person in a high school game.